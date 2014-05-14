Global Printing Equipment for Printed Electronics 2014-2025

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The unique report addresses the applications and technologies of printing, curing and key integration equipment that is enabling printed electronics. The report assesses the performance of each printing and curing technology type, providing for each:



- Assessment of capability and suitability to printing different types of materials

- Analysis of existing uses of the printing technology in printed electronics

- Trends and opportunities for the printing technologies

- Leading suppliers and company profiles



This is assessed for the following printing and printed related manufacturing technologies:



- Screen printing

- Inkjet printing

- Flexo printing (and offset)

- Gravure printing (and offset)

- Nano imprinting/embossing

- Transfer printing Coating systems (Slot die and alternatives)



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The following post-printing processes are also covered, including



- Thermal drying

- IR and UV curing

- Photonic curing

In addition, we cover companies working on equipment integration, manufacturing centers and government funded printed electronics initiatives and manufacturing centers.



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Table of Contents



1.EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

1.1. Comparison of Printing Technologies

1.1.1. Output performance comparison

1.1.2. Running performance comparison

1.1.3. Printing Type by Application

1.1.4. Value chain for equipment for printed electronics

1.1.5. Profitability

1.1.6. Opportunities - Component Attach



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. What is printed electronics

2.2. Why printing?

2.3. Types of Printed electronics technologies/components

2.4. Market size of printed electronics 2014-2025

2.5. Printing Technologies



3. PRINTED ELECTRONICS MARKET

3.1. Transparent Conductive Films

3.2. Direct Printing



4. SCREEN PRINTING

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Suitability to different devices/ components

4.3. Existing uses

4.4. Future uses

4.5. Innovation and technical progress

4.5.1. Resolution

4.5.2. Print on print (Double print)

4.6. Company profiles

4.6.1. A&M KinzelSiebdruckmaschinen Ltd

4.6.2. Applied Materials Baccini

4.6.3. Asada Mesh

4.6.4. DEK Printing Machines Ltd

4.6.5. Dynamesh

4.6.6. Ever Bright Printing Machine Fty. Ltd

4.6.7. KIWO

4.6.8. Metal Etch Services Inc

4.6.9. p-tec GmbH

4.6.10. Saati Americas Corp

4.6.11. Sefar

4.6.12. Spartanics

4.6.13. SPGprints

4.6.14. Thieme Corporation

4.6.15. Thieme GmbH & Co KG

4.6.16. Ulano

4.6.17. UTZ Technologies

4.6.18. Werner KammannMaschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG



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5. INKJET PRINTING

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Suitability to different devices/ components

5.3. Existing uses

5.4. Future uses

5.4.1. Printed interconnects

5.4.2. Mass customization

5.4.3. OLED and flat panel displays, OLED lighting, Touch screens, OPV

5.4.4. Touch panel bezels

5.4.5. Masking followed by plating

5.4.6. PV bus bars and fingers

5.5. Company profiles

5.5.1. Ceradrop

5.5.2. Fujifilm Dimatix

5.5.3. Meyer Burger PixDro

5.5.4. Optomec

5.5.5. Samsung Electro-Mechanics

5.5.6. Seiko Epson

5.5.7. Sonoplot

5.5.8. THG Inkjet

5.5.9. Unijet

5.5.10. Xaar



6. FLEXO PRINTING

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Suitability to different devices/ components

6.3. Existing uses

6.4. Future uses

6.5. Company profiles

6.5.1. Gallus

6.5.2. Harper Corporation

6.5.3. Mark Andy

6.5.4. Multi Print Systems (MPS)

6.5.5. Nilpeter

6.5.6. OmetVaryflex



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