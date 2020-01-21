Global Printing Inks Industry 2019 Market Research Report, Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Printing Inks Market (Product Type - Solvent-based, Oil-based, Water-based, and UV-cured Inks; Printing Process - Lithographic Inks, Digital Inks, Flexographic Inks, Gravure Inks, and Other Printing Processes; Application - Packaging, Publication, Commercial Printing, Decorative Painting, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. According to the report, the global magnetic plastics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Printing Inks Market: Insights



Printing inks are colored liquid and pastes that are used to deliver the message and ensure a decorative image to the substrate. These links include the dispersion of insoluble colorants and solutions of dyes in a varnish. Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on the printing inks market. The report provides in-depth information about the printing inks market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Increasing Requirement of Bio-based Printing Inks Stimulates the Growth of the Printing Inks Market



The growing technological advancements such as ink-jet products and digital printing drive the growth of the printing inks market. The growing demand for printing ink from the packaging sector, commercial printing contributes to the growth of the printing inks market. The increasing requirement of bio-based printing inks stimulates the growth of the printing inks market. The surge in demand for printing inks in metal cans, tags, and labels boosts the growth of the printing inks market. The rising demand for waterborne printing inks having low volatile organic compound levels propels the growth of the printing inks market. Furthermore, the rising demand for eco-friendly solutions in printing inks promotes the growth of the printing inks market. On the flip side, strict government regulations on the production of printing inks hamper the growth of the printing inks market. Moreover, 3D technological development creates several opportunities for the growth of the printing inks market.



Packaging Sub-Segment is Expected to Dominate the Application Segment of the Industry



The global printing inks market is segmented on the basis of product type, printing process, and application. Based on product type, the printing inks market is divided into solvent-based, oil-based, water-based, and UV-cured inks. The printing process segment includes lithographic inks, digital inks, flexographic inks, gravure inks, and other printing processes. On the basis of application, the printing inks market is classified into packaging, publication, commercial printing, decorative printing, and other applications. Packaging sub-segment is expected to dominate the application segment of the printing inks market.



Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Hold a Premium Share



Geographically, the global printing inks market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a premium share in the global printing inks market. The rising advancement in technological printing inks and growing applications of printing inks in developing countries such as India, China contribute to the growth of the printing inks market in Asia-Pacific. North America is anticipated to grow in the global printing inks market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The growing packaging industry and the easy availability of resin in North America stimulate the growth of the printing inks market in North America. Europe is growing in the global printing inks market.



Printing Inks Market: Competitive Landscape



The leading players in the global printing inks market are Flint Group, Sakata INX Corporation, Huber Group, Sun Chemical Corporation, T & K TOKA Corporation, Wikoff Color Corporation, Altana AG, TOYO Ink Co., Ltd., DIC Corporation, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, and other companies. Companies operating in the global printing inks market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that expand their market share.



About Infinium Global Research

The Infinium Global research comprises of a team of well-experienced analysts who have qualified in generating incisive reports. The printing inks market report offers trends, opportunities, challenges, market size, and forecast for major geographical regions and key countries. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the printing inks market.