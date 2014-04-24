Global Printing Inks Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Market Share, Growth and Forecast, 2011 - 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Printing inks are used in the publishing and packaging industry. Printing inks is an emerging industry that embodies the strength of the global as well as regional economies. Asia Pacific holds majority of the market share closely followed be North America. China and India are expected to witness growth in the consumption of printing products. Western Europe and South America also hold immense opportunities in the growth of the global printing inks market.



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The global printing inks market could be segmented into two major categories, on the basis of type into: flexographic inks, gravure inks, lithographic inks, digital inks and letterpress inks, on the basis of application into: commercial printing, food packaging, non-food packaging, periodicals, containers, label industry, books and newspapers. The market is further segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world regions.



The global printing inks market is driven by factors such as emergence of new markets and availability of new and improved inks. Emerging green and environment friendly technology and increased investments will also act as drivers for the global printing inks market.



Some factors inhibiting the growth of the global printing inks market are lack of awareness and challenges of electrically functional inks. Complexity of the value chain and limited functionalities will also limit the growth of the global printing inks market. The emergence of new functionalities and applications and emerging new markets will serve as an opportunity, fuelling the growth of the global printing inks market.



Some of the key players dominating the growth of the global printing inks market are DIC Corporation, Huber Group, Brancher Company, Flint Group, Cromos S.A. Tintas Graphicas, Micro Inks Ltd., Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg Co Ltd., Hostmann Steinberg, INX International Ink Co., Sun Chemical Corporation, Sicpa Holdings SA and T & K Toka Co. Ltd.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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