Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Private Label Trends and Packaging Innovation, 2013 - A review of the current trends, drivers and developments in private label and their impact on packaging innovation and design market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

- Global Private Label Trends and Packaging Innovation, 2013 is a detailed analysis of and insight into recent packaging innovations in the global private label market within the Food, Beverages and Health and Beauty industries, related to key trends, drivers, and issues.

- The report is a result of extensive research to provide a comprehensive understanding of the global private label market and packaging consumption; this clearly establishes market trends, packaging dynamics, and areas of future growth.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

The constantly changing nature of consumers' and retailers private label demand makes it difficult for those involved in the packaging industry to understand exactly which sectors and regions will be the focus of future growth. This report clarifies and quantifies future demand patterns and the types of innovations best placed to exploit them, so packaging manufactures and suppliers can plan for the future in confidence.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Consumer demand for private label products varies greatly from a large, stable market in Western Europe and Food to small, emerging markets in Latin America and Health and Beauty.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Packaging suppliers need to react to the changing demands of customers and retailers in order to plan for the future. It's not all low cost, low quality products. Retailers are now positioning private label products in direct competition with national brands and in some cases as improvements over them without the additional costs.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the private label landscape, including a mix of private label market data related to recent and future packaging innovations, which are identified across 3 main industries: Food, Health and Beauty and Beverages, along with results of a survey of leading players in the packaging industry.



Key Features and Benefits

Detailed coverage of key packaging innovations across global private label markets. Pack materials and components covered include rigid plastics, flexible plastics, paper and board, rigid metal, glass, closures, labels and adhesives.



Growth in private labels and growth in demand for private label packaging are analyzed in the Food, Health and Beauty and Beverages sectors.



Packaging innovations are related to four identified private label strategies: Low cost value, Value for money duplicate products, Differentiation, and Quality leadership.



Demand for private label packaging is forecast for 2007-2017 by industry and region.



Key Market Issues

Private label strategies are increasingly varied in mature markets such as the UK and the US. While there still remains a place for low cost, basic quality goods such as Walmart's Great Value range, it is becoming common to see private label ranges across a variety of price points as retailers attempt to differentiate their brands from national brands (such as Tesco's Goodness healthy food for kids range) as well as compete directly with them (such as Mercadona's Hacendado juices in Spain).



Innovation in packaging is key to updating the image of private label products being followers rather than leaders. Private label is a great vehicle for launching packaging innovations as decision making processes are much shorter with retailers than with brand manufacturers.



Although value ranges still exist, private label products have developed quality ranges as they are able to work with local suppliers and can monitor and guarantee provenance, this has been especially important with recent food scares.



The core consumer sector, as far as private label is concerned, remains Food, whilst Health and Beauty will be the rising star in terms of future market potential. There is limited growth potential for Beverages over the next five years as far as private label is concerned, as brand manufacturers have a far more entrenched position in many mainstream soft drink and beer categories.



Key Highlights

In established markets retailers are drawing their private label products together with pack designs and labeling as a single Private Label range such as Tesco's Essentials.



Perception of product quality for premium private label ranges is being established by using quality pack formats and designer labeling rather than white label, basic font products associated with value ranges, such as Presidents Choice by Loblaws.



April 2013 survey of key packaging industry experts confirmed that the main influence on private label development came from the hypermarkets and hard discounter store formats. However, most experts agreed that private label products are no longer perceived as cheap, no frills, low quality brands, but are now ranked on a par with national brands.



Companies Mentioned



Ahold, Aldi, Amcor Flexibles, Asda, Boots, Carrefour, Coca-Cola, Colgate, Dr Pepper, The Future Group, Hypernova, It's Fresh, Kaufland, Kirkwood, Kodak, Lianhua, Lidl, Loblaw, Marks and Spencer, Mercadona, Migros, Morrisons, Nescafe, Private Label Foods, Procter and Gamble, Publix, Pure-Pak, Safeway, Sainsbury's, Tata Group, Tesco, Trent, TricorBraun, Unimarc VCG-Parachute, Waitrose, Walgreens, Walmart, West Liberty Foods.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140597/global-private-label-trends-and-packaging-innovation-2013-a-review-of-the-current-trends-drivers-and-developments-in-private-label-and-their-impact-on-packaging-innovation-and-design.html