Global Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Size to Surpass US$ 5734.7 Million by 2027

Los Angeles, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- Probiotics are the friendliest types of bacteria and take up residence in our body from the day we are born. Probiotics are live micro-organisms which, when administrated in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host. While the traditional delivery vehicle for probiotics was fresh dairy products, they are now found in many varieties of food, beverages, dietary supplements and healthcare products. In this report, the probiotic dietary supplement are counted, which include Nutrition Supplements, Food Supplements, Infant Formula, Other type probiotic dietary supplement. Europe is the largest region of Probiotic Dietary Supplement , with a share about 35%, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. BioGaia, Probi AB, i-Health, Winclove and Probiotics International Ltd (Protexin) are the top 5 players of global Probiotic Dietary Supplement market, and they had only 20% combined market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market The global Probiotic Dietary Supplement market size is projected to reach US$ 5734.7 million by 2027, from US$ 3441.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2027.



Top Players of Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market are Studied: BioGaia, Probi AB, i-Health, Winclove, Probiotics International Ltd (Protexin), UAS Labs



The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Probiotic Dietary Supplement market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.



Segmentation by Type: Powder Stick Pack, Capsule, Tablet, Probiotic Drops



Segmentation by Application: Pharmacy, Supermarkets, Online Stores, Hospitals and Clinics, Direct Sales



