Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Outlook 2020-2027: Key Players - Siemens, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Schneider Electric, ABB, and Honeywell

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- The Process Automation & Instrumentation Market report, at first, has given a brief understanding of the industry through basic overview. This overview includes the market definition, key applications of the product, and the recent manufacturing technology employed for such production. The global Process Automation & Instrumentation market has been analyzed in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape, key regional status, and recent trends noted in the relevant industry. This analysis also contains the product price margins, along with risk factors that are associated with manufacturers. The report on Process Automation & Instrumentation market has explored various market dynamics that hold a significant influence during the forecast period of 2027 to 2027.



Automation is a process that uses information technology and control systems in order to replace the worker controlling various processes and instruments. It plays an essential role in collecting info from the field and changing field and field parameters. The process automation and instrumentation is a branch of engineering which is helping in developing advanced sensors, MEMS technology, and smart transducers.



Market Drivers

Rise in adoption of multivendor portable application will be one of the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global process automation and instrumentation market growth. Furthermore, increase in industrial automation rate of adoption among several end users will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, growing demand for energy and utilities is anticipated to offer highest growth during this analysis period. Moreover, emphasis on industrial automation and optimum utilization of resources will fuel the market growth. In addition to that, increase in demand for internet based technologies by is expected to propel the market growth.



Market Restraints

However, high investment for implementation and significant maintenance costs of process automation and instrumentation is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the market growth. Also, lockdown and social distancing due to COVID 19 to save lives but they may obstruct the global process automation and instrumentation market growth.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, General Electric Co., Schneider Electric, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd., and Honeywell International Inc.



Market Taxonomy

By Instrument

- Field Instrument

- Control Valve

- Analytical Instrument

By Solution

- PLC

- DCS

- SCADA

- HMI

- Safety Automation

- APC

- MES

By Industry

- Pharmaceutical

- Food & Beverages

- Pulp & Paper

- Oil & gas

- Water & Wastewater

- Chemicals

- Others

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Major Points Covered in Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Instrument

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Instrument

5.2 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Share Analysis, By Instrument

5.3 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Size and Forecast, By Instrument

5.3.1 Field instrument

5.3.2 Control Valve

5.3.3 Analytical Instrument

6 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Solution

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Solution

6.2 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Share Analysis, By Solution

6.3 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Size and Forecast, By Solution

6.3.1 PLC

6.3.2 DCS

6.3.3 SCADA

6.3.4 HMI

6.3.5 Safety Automation

6.3.6 APC

6.3.7 MES

7 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, Industry

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, Industry

7.2 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Share Analysis, Industry

7.3 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Size and Forecast, Industry

7.3. 1 Pharmaceutical

7.3.2 Food & Beverages

7.3.3 Pulp & Paper

7.3.4 Oil & Gas

7.3.5 Water & Wastewater

7.3.6 Chemicals

7.3.7 Others

8 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Region

Continue…



