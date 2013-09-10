Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Process Automation Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Process Automation market to grow at a CAGR of 6.62 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for automation solutions from the Oil and Gas industry. The Global Process Automation market has also been witnessing an increasing availability of wireless sensor networking. However, the reluctance of organizations to migrate to newer technologies could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Process Automation Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Process Automation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Applied Material Inc., Apriso Corp., Aspen Technologies Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., iBASEt Inc., IBM Corp., Invensys plc, Oracle Corp., PSI AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP AG, Schneider Electric Co., and Werum Software & Systems AG.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.; Applied Material Inc., Apriso Corp., Aspen Technologies Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., iBASEt Inc., IBM Corp., Invensys plc, Oracle Corp., PSI AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP AG, Schneider Electric Co., and Werum Software & Systems AG.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141107/global-process-automation-market-2012-2016.html