New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The global process orchestration market is forecast to reach USD 10.16 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The process orchestration market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Integration of factors like the rise in demand for optimum resource utilization, digital transformation among end-user industries, and enhanced IT systems for catering to changing customer preference are propelling the growth of the market. The expansion of the market is also attributed to various advantages associated with process orchestration. One of this mentionable benefit is, it empowers organizations by providing them with the necessary support in effectively planning of the business process.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Process Orchestration market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Process Orchestration industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Oracle, SAP, IBM, Fujitsu, Cisco, CA Technologies, HCL, Micro Focus, Wipro, and BMC Software.



The Process Orchestration industry is segmented into:



Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Solutions

Services



Organization size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



On-premises

Cloud



Business Function Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Human Resource Management

Supply Chain Management and Order Fulfillment

Marketing

Customer Service and Support

Finance and Accounting



End-users Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance [BFSI]

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Goods and Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others



Regional Outlook of Process Orchestration Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Process Orchestration market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Questions Answered by the Report:



What are the key driving factors of the Process Orchestration industry?

Which segment and sub-segment are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period?

What will the market size and growth rate be throughout the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players of the Process Orchestration industry?

What are the technological advancements and product developments taking place in the Process Orchestration market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

What are the key risk factors and challenges the companies will face in the market?

What factors are expected to hinder the growth of the Process Orchestration industry



Radical Features of the Process Orchestration Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Process Orchestration market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Process Orchestration industry.



