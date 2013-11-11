Global Process Safety System Market Will Reach at CAGR of 11.28% in 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Global Process Safety System market to grow at a CAGR of 11.28 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for safety systems from the Oil and Gas industry. The Global Process Safety System market has also been witnessing the increasing demand of safety system from the APAC region. However, the reluctance to migrate to the latest technology could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Process Safety System Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Process Safety System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Invensys plc, Rockwell Automation Inc., and RTP Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Related Reports -



Global Automotive Safety Systems Market 2012-2016



Global Automotive Safety Systems market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-automotive-safety-systems-market-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 7.97percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to comply with government regulations. The Global Automotive Safety Systems market has also been witnessing the emergence of smart airbag systems. However, the systems’ use has been limited to premium vehicles and this could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global and China Automotive Safety System Industry Report, 2012-2013



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The poor performance of both EU and Chinese auto markets in 2012 dragged down the growth rate of global automotive industry. Automotive safety system market size in that year was approximately $22.365 billion, a slight increase of 1.2% over 2011. In 2013, automobile markets of China and the United States have done a superb job, thus offsetting the worse performance of the EU market, it is expected that the automotive safety system market in 2013 shows 3.3% growth. Meanwhile, as a large number of active automotive safety system products have come into use, the market size will be expanded to $25.628 billion in 2015.



Currently, active automotive safety system mainly refers to the night vision system, which has been added to the top BMW products as early as 2005. For now, the night vision system is moving from luxury cars to mid-range car market. Major Manufacturers include Autoliv, Visteon, Hella, Astyx and Tyco Electronics.



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