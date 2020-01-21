Global Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- The latest report on "Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment Market (Type - Fish, Crustaceans, Mollusks, and Other Types; Equipment Type - Scaling, Gutting, Slaughtering, Filleting, Skinning, Smoking, Curing & Filling, and Other Equipment Types; End-product - Surimi, Canned, Smoked, Dried, Frozen, and Other End-products): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global processed seafood and seafood processing equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment Market: Insights



Seafood includes different types of sea animals and plants used as food by human beings. It mainly includes fish and shellfish. The shellfish includes different type of mollusks, echinoderms, crustaceans. Additionally, a different type of edible sea plants as microalgae, seaweeds are extensively consumed as seafood around the globe. Seafood is a natural source of different types of healthy nutrients, which are not easily available in the market. It promotes heart health, good eyesight and enhances brainpower among regular consumers.



But raw seafood comes with numerous unwanted items, which contains several ingredients as bioactive peptides, collagen, gelatin. These items are not fit to human consumption but can be used in other industry biomedical, cosmetic and food industries as raw material. Hence, processing equipment used to process seafood provides multiple benefits to the processers. First, it provides them to shape seafood for human consumption, and by-products as a source of extra revenue.



Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment Industry: Drivers and Restraints



The growing disposable income among young middle-class consumers in developing countries is motivating them to shift their consumption habits towards protein-based food for better health. The seafood is the most coveted food item among the youth and middle-class consumers for protein-based food. Additionally, growing awareness about the medicinal benefits of the consumption of the seafood are motivating the neo-rich, young and middle-class consumers to consume a significant amount of seafood product regularly is helping to grow the demand for a different type of processed seafood & seafood processing equipment market in developing countries.



Asia-Pacific is the Largest Market of Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment in the World



The Asia-Pacific is the largest market of processed seafood & seafood processing equipment in the world, owing to the presence of a large consumer base in this region. China, Myanmar, Vietnam, Japan are the leading nations in the world in terms of the consumption of the different types of seafood products. Europe is the second large market after Asia-Pacific for the consumption of processed seafood & seafood processing equipment. The presence of a large number of seafood processing companies and a large domestic consumer base in the European Union is helping to grow the market in this region.



Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment Industry: Segmentation



The report on global processed seafood and seafood processing equipment market covers segments such as type, equipment type, and end-product. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include fish, crustaceans, mollusks, and other types. On the basis of equipment type, the sub-markets include scaling, gutting, slaughtering, filleting, skinning, smoking, curing & filling, and other equipment types. On the basis of the end-product, the sub-markets include surimi, canned, smoked, dried, frozen, and other end-products.



Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape



The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Kroma, LAKIDIS, Arenco AB, Skaginn 3X, Uni-Food Technic A/S, BAADER, Marel, JBT, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, and The Middleby Corporation.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the processed seafood and seafood processing equipment.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.