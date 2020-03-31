Global Processed Seafood Market Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis by 2026 - Universal Seafood, cnfc.com.cn, Mowi

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- The global processed seafood market size is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2020 to 2026, owing to the continuous rise in the consumption of various processed seafood products. Seafood is highly perishable in nature; therefore, processing is pivotal to keep it fresh and apt for consumption. The processing of seafood is primarily done to extend its shelf life; however, it is also done for improving color and taste and to supplementary nutrients to the seafood. Methods to preserve seafood include drying and salting, curing, salting, filleting, and gutting. Among these processes, drying and salting is a widely used method for seafood processing.



Based on types, the market has been segmented into frozen products, smoked products, canned products, surimi products, dried products, fish meal, seasoning and additives products, and others. The frozen seafood segment held a large share in the market and is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to a continuous rise in the demand for frozen seafood across the world. Moreover, growth in the number of suppliers and producers and advancements in the processing techniques of frozen foods are fostering the growth of the segment.



Segment by Key players:

- Universal Seafood

- cnfc.com.cn

- Mowi

- Seaboard Corporation

- Trident Seafoods Corporation

- High Liner Foods

- Austevoll Seafood ASA



Segment by Type:

- Frozen Products

- Smoked Products

- Canned Products

- Surimi Products

- Dried Products

- Fish Meal

- Seasoning and Additives Products

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Commercial

- Household



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Processed Seafood Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Processed Seafood Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Processed Seafood Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Processed Seafood Market Forecast

4.5.1. Processed Seafood Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Processed Seafood Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Processed Seafood Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Processed Seafood Market Analysis And Forecast By Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Type

5.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Type

5.3. Processed Seafood Market Size And Volume Forecast By Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube And Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment By Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis By Type



6. Global Processed Seafood Market Analysis And Forecast By Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Application

6.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Application

6.3. Processed Seafood Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Processed Seafood Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Processed Seafood Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Processed Seafood Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Processed Seafood Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Processed Seafood Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



