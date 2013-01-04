Global Procurement and Order Management Applications Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Procurement and Order Management Applications market to grow at a CAGR of 9.4 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to consolidate and enhance the purchasing process. The Global Procurement and Order Management Applications market has also been witnessing the emergence of reverse auctions. However, the need to train employees could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Procurement and Order Management Applications Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Procurement and Order Management Applications market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Ariba Inc., Basware Inc., Lawson Software Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Bravo Solution Inc., Emptoris Inc., IBM Corp., Infor Global Solutions, Epicor Software Corp., Coupa Software, Ivalua Inc., Perfect Commerce Inc., and Hubwoo Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



