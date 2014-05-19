Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Professional Hair Care Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering
About Professional Hair Care
Professional hair care products are either used by salon staff to provide hair care services to consumers or are taken home by consumers. These products are tightly regulated by government bodies. The percentage of certain ingredients in these products is much higher than in general hair care products or brands. Also, the ingredients are more expensive than those of general hair care products or brands.
Analysts forecast the Global Professional Hair Care market will grow at a CAGR of 3.84 percent over the period 2013-2018.
Covered in this Report
The Global Professional Hair Care market can be divided into four segments: Hair Dyes/Colors, Shampoos and Conditioners, Hair Styling Products, and Straightening and Perming Products. These are the sets of product categories used by both salon experts and consumers for hair care.
Global Professional Hair Care Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Professional Hair Care market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Key Vendors
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Kao Corp.
LOral SA
Procter & Gamble Co.
Other Prominent Vendors
Alfa Parf Group SpA
Amos Professional
Avon Products Inc.
Brazilian Blowout
Cadiveu Professional USA
Chatters Canada Ltd.
Davexlabs LLC
Dr. Kurt Wolff GmbH & Co. KG
Este Lauder Companies Inc.
Eugne Perma Paris
Farouk Systems Inc.
Hairjamm
John Paul Mitchell Systems
Kevin Murphy
La Biosthetique
Macadamia Natural Oil
Milbon Co. Ltd.
Moroccanoil Inc.
Pravana International
Regis Salon
Revlon Co. Ltd.
Sabre Group Ltd.
Shiseido Co.
Toni & Guy
Unicosmetic
Unilever Group
World Hair Cosmetics Co. Ltd.
Key Market Driver
Increasing Instances of Hair-related Problems.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Market Challenge
Increasing Pressure of Economic Uncertainty.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Market Trend
Increase in Demand for Natural Hair Care Products.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Companies Mentioned
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., LOral SA, Procter & Gamble Co., Alfa Parf Group SpA, Amos Professional, Avon Products Inc., Brazilian Blowout, Cadiveu Professional USA, Chatters Canada Ltd., Davexlabs LLC, Dr. Kurt Wolff GmbH & Co. KG, Este Lauder Companies Inc., Eugne Perma Paris, Farouk Systems Inc., Hairjamm, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Kevin Murphy, La Biosthetique, Macadamia Natural Oil, Milbon Co. Ltd., Moroccanoil Inc., Pravana International, Regis Salon, Revlon Co. Ltd., Sabre Group Ltd., Shiseido Co., Toni & Guy, Unicosmetic, Unilever Group, World Hair Cosmetics Co. Ltd.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/155800/global-professional-hair-care-market-2014-2018.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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