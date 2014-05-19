Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Professional Hair Care Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Professional Hair Care

Professional hair care products are either used by salon staff to provide hair care services to consumers or are taken home by consumers. These products are tightly regulated by government bodies. The percentage of certain ingredients in these products is much higher than in general hair care products or brands. Also, the ingredients are more expensive than those of general hair care products or brands.

Analysts forecast the Global Professional Hair Care market will grow at a CAGR of 3.84 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The Global Professional Hair Care market can be divided into four segments: Hair Dyes/Colors, Shampoos and Conditioners, Hair Styling Products, and Straightening and Perming Products. These are the sets of product categories used by both salon experts and consumers for hair care.

Global Professional Hair Care Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Professional Hair Care market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corp.

LOral SA

Procter & Gamble Co.

Other Prominent Vendors



Alfa Parf Group SpA

Amos Professional

Avon Products Inc.

Brazilian Blowout

Cadiveu Professional USA

Chatters Canada Ltd.

Davexlabs LLC

Dr. Kurt Wolff GmbH & Co. KG

Este Lauder Companies Inc.

Eugne Perma Paris

Farouk Systems Inc.

Hairjamm

John Paul Mitchell Systems

Kevin Murphy

La Biosthetique

Macadamia Natural Oil

Milbon Co. Ltd.

Moroccanoil Inc.

Pravana International

Regis Salon

Revlon Co. Ltd.

Sabre Group Ltd.

Shiseido Co.

Toni & Guy

Unicosmetic

Unilever Group

World Hair Cosmetics Co. Ltd.

Key Market Driver

Increasing Instances of Hair-related Problems.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Increasing Pressure of Economic Uncertainty.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Increase in Demand for Natural Hair Care Products.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., LOral SA, Procter & Gamble Co., Alfa Parf Group SpA, Amos Professional, Avon Products Inc., Brazilian Blowout, Cadiveu Professional USA, Chatters Canada Ltd., Davexlabs LLC, Dr. Kurt Wolff GmbH & Co. KG, Este Lauder Companies Inc., Eugne Perma Paris, Farouk Systems Inc., Hairjamm, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Kevin Murphy, La Biosthetique, Macadamia Natural Oil, Milbon Co. Ltd., Moroccanoil Inc., Pravana International, Regis Salon, Revlon Co. Ltd., Sabre Group Ltd., Shiseido Co., Toni & Guy, Unicosmetic, Unilever Group, World Hair Cosmetics Co. Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155800/global-professional-hair-care-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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