Global Programmable Logic Devices Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

The Global Programmable Logic Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 10.4 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for minimal turnaround time. The Global Programmable Logic Devices market has also been witnessing increasing investment in the APAC region. However, continuous decline in profit margins could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Programmable Logic Devices Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Programmable Logic Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report includes the market for both CPLDs and FPGAs as final products across end-user segments.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Altera Corp., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Microsemi Corp., QuickLogic Corp., and Xilinx Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



