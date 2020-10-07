Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Study 2014-2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Propylene Glycol Market Study Report and Market Model.



Propylene Glycol is a colorless, odorless, viscous organic compound, soluble in a broad range of solvents, including acetone, chloroform, and water. It is a vital polymer feedstock and is produced from propylene oxide. In terms of capacity, Asia-Pacific leads followed by North America, Europe, and the Middle East. North America. US has a production capacity of 850 kilo tons with Monument Chemical, Dow Chemical, Huntsman, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) having production capacities in the country. Dow Chemicals and LyondellBasell together account for over 75% of the country's propylene glycol capacity. The country is a net exporter of propylene glycol with exports rising by 7.8% between 2018 and 2019.



The propylene glycol industry has witnessed several capacity expansions in the past five years. Sadara started operations at its 70 kilo tons propylene glycol facility in Jubail, Saudi Arabia in 2017. Recently, Manali Petrochemicals (MPL) announced its final plan to increase the production capacity of Propylene Glycol from 22 kilo tons to 70 kilo tons. The company is planning to invest around Rs. 150 crores in two phases. In the first phase, MPL is planning to expand the capacity by 24 kilo tons, which will be completed in 18-21 months and then by another 24 kilo tons in second phase.



Currently India imports around 67 kilo tons/year of Propylene Glycol from China, South Korea Singapore, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia.



Determining the impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic remains a key question across different end-use applications and sectors as the global pandemic has altered most of the landscape and has had a negative impact on the global Propylene Glycol market.



In Prismane Consulting's Propylene Glycol strategy report, we have analysed the historic and current market situation of Propylene Glycol for different application and sub-application. The recent development in terms of capacities, expansions and investments has been considered in the report. Specific section on the formation of business alliance and joint ventures in the Propylene Glycol production value chain has been included. The changing trend in end-use applications like Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Personal Care, Households, Paints & Coatings, Chemical and Industrial other details have been analysed.



Global Propylene glycol Market, by Source

- Propylene Oxide

- Bio-derived

Global Propylene glycol Market, by Application

- Unsaturated Polyester Resin

- Functional Fluids

- Cosmetics & Personal Care

- Pharmaceuticals

- Food & Beverages

- Liquid Detergents

- Paints & Coatings

- Others



The Propylene glycol market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand Supply& Market Analysis

- Propylene glycol Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Propylene glycol Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Source and Application

- Trade (Import, Export and Net Export)

- Capacity & Production

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



For more information about this report Click Here



About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials.For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



Contact Us:

Mr. Tejas Shah

Chemicals & Energy, Prismane Consulting

Tel: +91-20-67277711/12

Email: sales@prismaneconsulting.com