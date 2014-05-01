Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Propylene Industry - On-Purpose Technologies to Gain Prominence market report to its offering

Global Propylene Industry - On-Purpose Technologies to Gain Prominence



Summary



The publisher, the industry analysis specialist, has released its latest research, Global Propylene Industry - On-Purpose Technologies to Gain Prominence. The study comes from the companys oil and gas research group and provides market analysis of the global propylene industry, highlighting major features of the industry. The report gives the historic and forecast, market size, demand and production figures by region. It covers all five regions that include Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report has been built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by research team of industry experts.



The global propylene industry is witnessing a change in the feedstock scenario in various parts of the world. In North America, propylene supply from steam crackers is expected to decrease in coming years as abundant and inexpensive natural gas liquids (NGLs) feedstock form shale gas is slowly replacing heavy feedstock in steam crackers. Persistently high crude oil price is also discouraging the use of naphtha China and Europe. To cope with the changing feedstock scenario and high crude oil prices many producers are embracing on-purpose propylene technologies which produce high quantities of propylene by using alternative feedstocks such as NGLs and coal. Use of these technologies is being witnessed mostly in Asia-Pacific and North America. In Asia-Pacific, more than 50% of new capacity will come from on-purpose technologies while in North America, 100% of the new capacity will come from on-purpose technologies. With the increasing demand for propylene and uncertainty of propylene supply from stream crackers, the use of on-purpose technology will continue to increase in the future.



Scope



The report provides in-depth analysis of the demand and supply dynamics of the global propylene industry. Its scope includes -

- Historic and forecast global propylene capacity by region

- Propylene planned plants details

- Global propylene capacity by feedstock

- Capacity share of the major propylene producers in the world

- Historic and forecast propylene market size, demand and production by region

- Global propylene demand by end-use sectors

- Propylene price forecast by region

- Company profile of three largest company in the propylene industry



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to -

- Understand the key trends and challenges in the global propylene industry

- Understand the regional propylene supply scenario

- Understand the current and likely future competitive scenario

- Identify opportunities in the global propylene industry with the help of specific insights on demand and supply dynamics

- Increase future revenues and profitability with the help of insights into future opportunities and critical success factors in the global propylene industry



Companies Mentioned



LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Exxon Mobil Corporation



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153290/global-propylene-industry-on-purpose-technologies-to-gain-prominence.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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