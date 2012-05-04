"Global Prospects for Beer Companies" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Global Prospects for Beer Companies"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- Global beer volume continued to grow in 2011, thanks to strong growth in emerging markets, but mature beer markets continued to register declines. As beer volume growth is forecast to continue to be driven by developing markets, companies will need to focus on extending their geographic reach, whilst in sluggish mature markets they have to look to maximise value. This global briefing analyses how company strategies are evolving and what are the opportunities for beer companies in the future.
Euromonitor International's Global Prospects for Beer Companies global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Alcoholic Drinks market in both the off-trade and the on-trade, it highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands by total volume, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
