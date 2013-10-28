Global Prostatic Acid Phosphatase Testing Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Prostatic acid phosphatase (PAP) is a glycoprotein synthesized by the prostate gland and is also found in man’s semen; increased amount of PAP in men indicates prostate cancer, an abnormality of prostate gland. PAP tests are used to measure the amount of PAP in the blood, if the prostate gland is not working properly, then PAP is directly released into the blood, it shows the sign of bone metastases, a cancerous growth. The alternate names for a PAP test are TRAP test, and SAPT test. With increased expending power of people on healthcare, it has become important to put in efforts to detect and cure such cancers. PAP is one of the tests found in 1940s to detect prostate cancer. However, these tests have been replaced by prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests to measure the prostate specific antigen in the blood. High levels of PSA in the blood indicates prostate cancer, also, an enlarged prostate gland may increase PSA levels.



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Some of the factors which are considered for the PAP, PSA tests, such as age, the size of prostate, and the body mass index. With the increasing age, the level of PAP may increase substantially which is the reason men prefer to have a PAP test to detect prostate defects in advance. PAP levels fluctuate over the course of a day, and if these tests are normal, it eliminates the possibility of prostate cancer. PAP is less stable than PSA, there are many false negatives, these are few of the restraints to PAP test, and because of these problems PAP is no longer used for screening.



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