Global Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2023 -- The protein hydrolysis enzymes market is on track to achieve a valuation of $2.9 billion by 2027, growing at an impressive CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2027, as per a research report by MarketsandMarkets.



Diverse Applications Fueling Market Growth



The versatile applications of protein hydrolysis enzymes in sectors like food, detergent, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and leather are driving market expansion. In the food industry, the demand for these enzymes is rising due to their use in innovative food products. For instance, in the bakery sector, they play a crucial role in gluten weakening for improved dough properties and decorative impressions on baked goods. In the meat industry, protein hydrolysis enzymes are employed for meat tenderization, enhancing flavor, and reducing cooking loss. Furthermore, they find application in beverages, aiding in protein breakdown and flavor enhancement. Manufacturers are actively engaged in research and development to cater to the growing demand, with Novozymes launching the Formea Prime protease enzyme for beverages in November 2021.



Significant Role in the Detergent Industry



Protein hydrolysis enzymes are widely used in the detergent industry, contributing to enhanced cleaning efficacy while also reducing energy consumption and water usage, thus promoting environmental benefits.



Meat Industry's Rising Demand for Animal Nutrition



With global meat production and consumption surging, there's a projected 14% growth in global meat protein consumption by 2030. This surge is driving the adoption of feed enzymes, particularly protein hydrolysis enzymes, in the meat industry to meet the escalating demand for meat products.



Pharmaceuticals: The Fastest-Growing Segment



Protein hydrolysis enzymes play a pivotal role in pharmaceuticals, being used in various medicinal applications. Microbial sources are favored due to their biochemical diversity and genetic adaptability. These enzymes are used in treating conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, respiratory tract disorders, and inflammation. Plant-based enzymes like papain and bromelain also find pharmaceutical applications. Animal-based enzymes such as pepsin, trypsin, and collagenase contribute to protein digestion, wound treatment, and other therapeutic uses.



Microbial Sources Lead the Growth



Microorganisms are a rapid-growing source of protein hydrolysis enzymes due to their biochemical diversity and adaptability. They are preferred for their suitability in diverse applications across industries, including baking, brewing, detergents, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and leather processing.



Asia Pacific Emerges as a High-Growth Region



The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant growth in the protein hydrolysis enzymes market, driven by increased usage in detergents, pharmaceuticals, and food industries. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are making substantial contributions to the pharmaceutical market with continuous technological innovations and research and development investments.



Key Players in the Market



Key players in the protein hydrolysis enzymes market include Novozymes (Denmark), Associated British Foods (UK), DSM (Netherlands), DuPont (US), BASF (Germany), Advanced Enzymes Technologies (India), and Chr. Hansen (Denmark).



