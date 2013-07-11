Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Protein Therapeutics Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Protein Therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 7.08 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The market has also been witnessing increasing outsourcing of drug development. However, patent-expiration of top-selling drugs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Protein Therapeutics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Protein Therapeutics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Roche Holding Ltd., Amgen Inc., Abbott Laboratories, J&J, and Novo Nordisk A/S.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are AstraZeneca plc, Biogen Idec Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Novartis International AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Curis Inc., UCB S.A., Elan Corporations Plc, Human Genome Sciences Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., and GlaxoSmithKline plc.



