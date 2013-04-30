Global Proteomics Market: Industry Key Trends, Growth Drivers Research Report 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Global Proteomics market to grow at a CAGR of 14.43 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for personalized medicines. The Global Proteomics market has also been witnessing a shift from genomics to proteomics. However, the intense competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Proteomics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Proteomics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Life Technologies Corp., and Danaher Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Sigma-Aldrich Corp., Roche Diagnostics Corp., Betcon Dickinson and Co., Affymetrix Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Illumina Inc., Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare Ltd., Perkin Elmer Inc., Xencor Inc., Cellzome AG, Waters Corp., Dionex Corp., and Bruker Daltonics Inc.



