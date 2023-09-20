Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2023 -- The Proteomics Market is poised for substantial expansion, with projections indicating a remarkable growth from USD 36.8 billion in 2023 to an estimated USD 72.9 billion by 2028, at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. In this article, we explore the factors fueling this growth and delve into the challenges faced by the market.



Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=731



Browse in-depth TOC on "Proteomics Market"



707 - Tables

49 - Figures

604 – Pages



Key Market Players:



Some of the prominent players in the proteomics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and Waters Corporation (US) and among others.



Request Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=731



Factors Boosting Market Growth:



1. Structure-Based Drug Design Investments: A significant driver of this growth is the escalating investments in structure-based drug design. This strategic approach to drug development is gaining momentum, creating a demand for cutting-edge proteomic tools and technologies.



2. Omics Research Advancements: The proteomics market benefits from the expanding research landscape in omics sciences. Researchers are increasingly focusing on unraveling the complexities of proteomes, necessitating advanced proteomics products and services.



3. Data Reproducibility Demands: There is a growing need for high-quality research tools that ensure data reproducibility. As scientific rigor gains prominence, the demand for reliable proteomic solutions continues to rise.



4. Personalized Therapeutics Focus: The market is further propelled by the intensified focus on personalized therapeutics. Proteomics plays a pivotal role in tailoring treatments to individual patients, driving innovation in this sector.



Proteomics Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Increasing demand for personalized medicines for clinical practices

2. Rising incidences of chronic diseases among geriatric population

3. Increased investments in research and greater adoption of proteomics in drug discovery

4. Technological advancements in proteomics



Restraints:



1. High costs of proteomics instruments and technologies

2. Lack of standardization in proteomics workflow among research groups



Opportunities:



1. High growth opportunities for proteomics research in emerging countries

2. Growing prominence of nano proteomics in biological processes



Challenges:



1. Low biomarker discovery to approval ratio in proteomics research

2. Lack of data management/handling in proteomics research



Spectroscopy accounted for the largest share of the instrumentation technologies segment in the proteomics market in 2022.



Based on instrumentation technologies, the proteomics market is broadly segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, electrophoresis, protein microarrays, X-ray crystallography, surface plasmon resonance, protein fractionation, and other technologies. In 2022, spectroscopy accounted for the largest share of the proteomics market for instrumentation technologies. This segment's large share can be attributed to factors such as being widely utilized for studying proteins, their structures, interactions, and functions. Spectroscopic techniques provide valuable insights into the properties of proteins, including their secondary and tertiary structures, conformational changes, and ligand binding.



Mass spectrometry technology accounted for the largest share of the type segment in the proteomics market in 2022.



Based on type, spectroscopy instrumentation technology is categorized into three sub-segments— mass spectrometry (MS), NMR spectroscopy, and circular dichroism (CD) spectroscopy. In 2022, mass spectrometry accounted for the largest share of the spectroscopy instrumentation technology segment. Factors such as the MS can analyze large numbers of samples in a short period of time, making it ideal for large-scale proteomics studies is attributed to its large share.



Gel electrophoresis technology accounted for the largest share of the type segment in the proteomics market in 2022.



Based on type, electrophoresis instrumentation technology is categorized into two sub-segments— Gel and capillary electrophoresis. In 2022, gel electrophoresis accounted for the largest share of the electrophoresis instrumentation technology segment. Factors such as the increasing demand for gel electrophoresis in proteomics research and personalized medicine is a major factors driving the growth of the overall gel electrophoresis market.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=731



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com