Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2023 -- The Report Proteomics Market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, with revenue reaching an estimated $36.8 billion in 2023. Projections indicate that the market is poised for further expansion, expected to reach a remarkable $72.9 billion by 2028, exhibiting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. A new research study delves into various industry aspects, offering valuable insights into the market's trajectory and factors driving its growth.



Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=731



Browse in-depth TOC on "Proteomics Market"

707 - Tables

49 - Figures

604 – Pages



Key Market Players:



Some of the prominent players in the proteomics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and Waters Corporation (US) and among others.



Industry Trend Analysis: The comprehensive research study encompasses an in-depth analysis of prevailing trends within the proteomics market. Researchers have meticulously examined factors influencing market dynamics, including technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry. This insightful analysis assists stakeholders in making informed business decisions.



Market Influencing Factors: The proteomics market's exceptional growth can be attributed to several influential factors. First and foremost, increasing research and development (R&D) activities in the field have led to groundbreaking discoveries and advancements. Researchers are continually exploring proteomic technologies to unlock new opportunities in personalized medicine, disease biomarkers, and drug development, among other applications.



Collaborative Partnerships Driving Market Expansion: A notable contributing factor to the proteomics market's surge is the increasing trend of collaborative partnerships among various companies. By fostering joint ventures, research collaborations, and strategic alliances, organizations are pooling their expertise and resources to drive innovation and commercialize novel proteomics solutions. This collaborative approach has accelerated product development and market penetration, creating new avenues for growth.



Research Study Components: The new research study covers a wide array of components, enriching the understanding of the proteomics market. These elements include in-depth pricing analysis, patent evaluations, insights from conferences and webinars, key stakeholder assessments, and comprehensive scrutiny of buying behavior within the market.



Report Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=731



Proteomics Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Increasing demand for personalized medicines for clinical practices

Rising incidences of chronic diseases among geriatric population

Increased investments in research and greater adoption of proteomics in drug discovery

Technological advancements in proteomics



Restraints:



High costs of proteomics instruments and technologies

Lack of standardization in proteomics workflow among research groups



Opportunities:



High growth opportunities for proteomics research in emerging countries

Growing prominence of nano proteomics in biological processes



Challenges:



Low biomarker discovery to approval ratio in proteomics research

Lack of data management/handling in proteomics research



Spectroscopy accounted for the largest share of the instrumentation technologies segment in the proteomics market in 2022.



Based on instrumentation technologies, the proteomics market is broadly segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, electrophoresis, protein microarrays, X-ray crystallography, surface plasmon resonance, protein fractionation, and other technologies. In 2022, spectroscopy accounted for the largest share of the proteomics market for instrumentation technologies. This segment's large share can be attributed to factors such as being widely utilized for studying proteins, their structures, interactions, and functions. Spectroscopic techniques provide valuable insights into the properties of proteins, including their secondary and tertiary structures, conformational changes, and ligand binding.



Mass spectrometry technology accounted for the largest share of the type segment in the proteomics market in 2022.



Based on type, spectroscopy instrumentation technology is categorized into three sub-segments— mass spectrometry (MS), NMR spectroscopy, and circular dichroism (CD) spectroscopy. In 2022, mass spectrometry accounted for the largest share of the spectroscopy instrumentation technology segment. Factors such as the MS can analyze large numbers of samples in a short period of time, making it ideal for large-scale proteomics studies is attributed to its large share.



Gel electrophoresis technology accounted for the largest share of the type segment in the proteomics market in 2022.



Based on type, electrophoresis instrumentation technology is categorized into two sub-segments— Gel and capillary electrophoresis. In 2022, gel electrophoresis accounted for the largest share of the electrophoresis instrumentation technology segment. Factors such as the increasing demand for gel electrophoresis in proteomics research and personalized medicine is a major factors driving the growth of the overall gel electrophoresis market.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=731



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are moulded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.