Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Psoriasis Therapeutics Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Psoriasis Therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.06 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing uptake of biologics. The Global Psoriasis Therapeutics market has also been witnessing an increased focus on using combination therapies for treating psoriasis. However, the adverse side effects associated with psoriatic drugs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Psoriasis Therapeutics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Psoriasis Therapeutics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Janssen Biotech Inc., and Abbvie Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are AstraZeneca plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celgene Corp., Celgene Corp., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Incyte Corp., Isotechnika Inc., LEO Pharma A/S, Merck & Co. Inc., and Novartis International AG

UCB S.A. Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Janssen Biotech Inc., and Abbvie Inc.; AstraZeneca plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celgene Corp., Celgene Corp., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Incyte Corp., Isotechnika Inc., LEO Pharma A/S, Merck & Co. Inc., and Novartis International AG

UCB S.A



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