Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global PTCA Balloon Catheter Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Aalysts forecast the Global PTCA Balloon Catheter market to grow at a CAGR of 8.24 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing prevalence of CVD. The Global PTCA Balloon Catheter market has also been witnessing an increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures. However, the availability of alternative procedures could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global PTCA Balloon Catheter Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global PTCA Balloon Catheter market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., Cordis Corp., and Medtronic Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are AngioScore Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biosensors International Ltd., Cook Medical Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Natec Medical Ltd., Simeks Medical, Terumo Medical Corp., and Tokai Medical Products Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., Cordis Corp., Medtronic Inc., AngioScore Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biosensors International Ltd., Cook Medical Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Natec Medical Ltd., Simeks Medical, Terumo Medical Corp., and Tokai Medical Products Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144652/global-ptca-balloon-catheter-market-2012-2016.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604