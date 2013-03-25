Global Public Cloud Market in Small and Medium-Sized Businesses 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Public Cloud market in Small and Medium-sized Businesses to grow at a CAGR of 24.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing popularity of SaaS services among SMBs. The Global Public Cloud market in Small and Medium-sized Businesses has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of public cloud services among micro-SMBs. However, concerns regarding data security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Public Cloud Market in Small and Medium-sized Businesses 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Public Cloud market in Small and Medium-sized Businesses landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Amazon.com Inc., Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Hosting Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are AT&T Corp., Bluelock LLC, BMC Software Inc., CA Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Computer Sciences Corp., Dell Inc., EMC Corp., Oracle Corp., Red Hat Corp., Silicon Graphics International Corp., and VMware Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



