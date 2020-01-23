Global Public Key Infrastructure Industry 2019 Market Research Report, Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- The latest report on "Public Key Infrastructure Market (Solution - Hardware and Software; Deployment Model - Cloud-based, and On-premise; Application - BFSI, Education and Research, Real Estate, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Human Resources, Government, Legal, Defense, and Manufacturing): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global public key infrastructure market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Growing Usage of Hardware Security Modules (HSMS) is One of the Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Public Key Infrastructure Market



The growing usage of hardware security modules (HSMS) is one of the major factors driving the growth of the public key infrastructure market across the globe. Hardware security modules are mainly used for random number generation, symmetric and asymmetric key generation, and protecting and hiding private keys. The expansion in biometrics and the growing uptake of cloud-based software and block-chain technologies also fuels the growth of the public key infrastructure market. However, the lack of technical competence associated with digital certificates may restrain the growth of the public key infrastructure in the near future. Moreover, the addition of machine learning and other IoT technologies in digital certificates is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the public key infrastructure in the upcoming years.



Cloud-Based Segment Dominates the Market and is Expected to Hold the Largest Maximum Market Share



The global public key infrastructure market is categorized into solution, deployment model, application. Based on the solution, the global market is divided into hardware and software. In terms of deployment model, the public key infrastructure market is fragmented into Cloud-Based and On-Premise. The cloud-based segment dominates the market and is expected to hold the largest maximum market share owing to the factors such as cost advantage, scalability, and rising adoption of digital signature in cloud-based deployments in the government sector. On the basis of application, the public key infrastructure market is segmented into BFSI, Education and Research, Real Estate, Healthcare, and Life Sciences, Human Resources, Government, Legal, Defense, and Manufacturing.



North America is Leading the Public Key Infrastructure Market



Geographically, North America is leading the public key infrastructure market due to the rising addition of IoT technologies in different certificates and public key infrastructure. Additionally, the presence of several vendors that provide PKI also drives the market growth in the North America region. Furthermore, the early adoption of the PKI solution also boosts the market growth in the region. Moreover, Europe is projected to be the second-largest region in the public key infrastructure market owing to the increasing number of certificate authorities in the North American region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a beneficial rate in the public key infrastructure market. Increasing technology adoption, huge opportunities across government and public sector, and the increase in the number of startups in APAC countries, especially India helps the growth of the market.



Public Key Infrastructure Industry: Competitive Analysis



The global public key infrastructure market comprises with the players such as Gemalto NV, GlobalSign, Entrust Datacard Corporation, DigiCert, Inc., Futurex, Comodo Security Solutions, Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Nexus Group, ACTALIS SpA, and Verisign, Inc.



