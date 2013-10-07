Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Public Relations Tools Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Public Relations Tools market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased focus on digital media marketing. The Global Public Relations Tools market has also been witnessing the emergence of SaaS-based public relations solutions. However, the lack of effective communication strategies could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Public Relations Tools Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Public Relations Tools market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Business Wire Inc., Cision Inc., Meltwater Inc., NASDAQ OMX Inc., and UBM-PR Newswire.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Gorkana Group, Marketwire Inc., Sentia Media Ltd., and Vocus Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Business Wire Inc., Cision Inc., Meltwater Inc., NASDAQ OMX Inc., UBM-PR Newswire, Gorkana Group, Marketwire Inc., Sentia Media Ltd., and Vocus Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143449/global-public-relations-tools-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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