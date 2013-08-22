Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Public Safety LTE Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Public Safety Long Term Evolution (LTE) market to grow at a CAGR of 18.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is LTEs ability to provide broadband data applications. The Global Public Safety LTE Market has also been witnessing the continued disbarment of Chinese equipment vendors from the West. However, omnipresent Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) technologies could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Public Safety LTE market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Public Safety LTE market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Alcatel-Lucent S.A., General Dynamics Corp. (IP Wireless), Harris Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., and Raytheon Company and the key network infrastructure providers including Ericsson A.B., and Nokia Siemens Networks B.V.

The other organizations/vendors mentioned in this report are Abu Dhabi Police, Cassidian Communications Inc., Dubai Police, French Ministry of Interior, General Dynamics Corp., Hong Kong Police, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Turkey Police Force, Twisted Pair Solutions, U.S. Army, Western Australia Police, and ZTE Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Alcatel-Lucent S.A., General Dynamics Corp. (IP Wireless), Harris Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., and Raytheon Company and the key network infrastructure providers including Ericsson A.B., Nokia Siemens Networks B.V., Abu Dhabi Police, Cassidian Communications Inc., Dubai Police, French Ministry of Interior, General Dynamics Corp., Hong Kong Police, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Turkey Police Force, Twisted Pair Solutions, U.S. Army, Western Australia Police, and ZTE Corp.



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