Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market : Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market: Insights



The pulmonary route is used to treat different respiratory diseases. Pulmonary drug delivery describes various systems, devices, formulations and methods of delivery of drugs to the lung for the treatment of diseases of the respiratory tract. Some of the common drug delivery devices include metered-dose inhaler, dry powder inhaler, and the nebulizer.



Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market: Drivers and Opportunities



A large number of populations are affected by respiratory disorders that include COPD, bronchitis, emphysema, interstitial lung diseases, tumors of the lung, pulmonary embolism, asthma, and related disorders. Pulmonary asthma and cystic fibrosis are the most common form of lungs disorders found among the global population. Thus increasing the presence of a large patient pool with the respiratory disorder is expected to fuel the pulmonary drug delivery devices market.



Besides this, increasing technological developments in the form of smart/digital inhalers, an increasing number of smokers, and the growth of the distribution network will also drive the demand for pulmonary drug devices. However lengthy product approvals and issues pertaining to the stability of the drugs are some of the hiccups hindering the market growth. Introduction of metered-dose inhalers that delivers a specific amount of medication to the lungs, in the form of a short burst of aerosolized medicine can create huge growth opportunities in the near future



Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market: Regional Insights



The global pulmonary drug delivery devices market has been dominated by the North America region over the historic period 2016 followed by Europe. An increasing number of patients affected with lungs disorder coupled with developed healthcare infrastructure are the key factors responsible for driving the growth of the pulmonary drug delivery devices market in this region. Also rising geriatric population in the U.S to augment the growth of the market in this region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region on account of developing healthcare infrastructure, increased spending on healthcare in developing countries like India, China, and other southeast Asian countries.



Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market: Segmentation



The report on the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market covers segments such as product type, application and distribution channel. On the basis of product type the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market is categorized into metered-dose inhaler, dry powder inhaler, and the nebulizer. On the basis of application the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market is categorized into asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, and others. On the basis of the distribution channel the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacy stores, and others.



Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market: Competitive Landscapes



The report provides profiles of the companies in the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, AstraZeneca Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Omron Corporation, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., and 3M Healthcare.



The Infinium Global research comprises of a team of well-experienced analysts who have qualified in generating incisive reports. The breast reconstruction market report offers trends, opportunities, challenges, market size, and forecast for major geographical regions and key countries. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the breast reconstruction market.