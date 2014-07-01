Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market: Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- This report studies the current scenario as well as the future market potential for pulmonary drug delivery systems, globally. The market for pulmonary drug delivery systems has been segmented into three major product types, namely, metered dose inhalers (MDIs), dry powder inhalers (DPIs) and nebulizers. The market for these systems has been extensively analyzed on the basis of factors such as therapeutic application, geographic presence and technological developments. On the basis of therapeutic application, the market has been segmented into asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis. The market size and forecasts in terms of revenue (USD million) for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2011 to 2019, considering 2012 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment of the market for the forecast period 2013 to 2019.



Browse the full Report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pulmonary-drug-delivery-systems.html



Geographically, the market for pulmonary drug delivery systems has been segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2011 to 2019 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2013 to 2019. The study also includes qualitative analysis of the competitive scenario in these regions. The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis.



Request for customization of this report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=873



The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape of the market, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market, in terms of percentage share in 2012 has been discussed. A list of recommendations has also been included for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and accentuate market shares. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market such as AstraZeneca plc, CareFusion Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co., 3M Health Care, Novartis AG, Omron Healthcare, Inc., PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Philips Respironics, Inc., Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., and GF Health Products Inc.