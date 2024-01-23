Global Pulse Ingredients Market Expected to Reach USD 25.9 Billion by 2027, Fueled by Rising Demand for Protein-Rich Foods

According to a recent research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global pulse ingredients market is anticipated to be valued at USD 20.7 billion in 2022, with a projected growth to USD 25.9 billion by 2027, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period. The comprehensive study delves into various aspects, including market types, sources, applications, and regional trends.



Pulse ingredients, derived from peas, lentils, and chickpeas without the use of processing aids or chemicals, are fine-powdered materials. These natural food and feed-grade products play a crucial role in enhancing nutritional value without compromising flavor, aroma, or color. The rising demand for protein-rich food products, particularly among diet-conscious consumers and those focused on weight management, has fueled the market for pulse-derived proteins.



The chickpea segment is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Chickpeas, recognized for their protein, vitamin, mineral, and dietary fiber content, are a significant source of nutrition. India, the largest global producer of chickpeas, contributes around 70% to the global supply. The increased consumption of chickpeas and their incorporation into various food and beverage applications are key drivers for the segment's growth.



Geographically, Asia is expected to dominate the pulse ingredients market, led by developing countries such as India, China, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. In 2018, the region accounted for 49% of the global pulse production, with India contributing a substantial 57%. Factors such as population growth, rising disposable income, and growing consumer interest in functional ingredients are anticipated to boost the sales of pulse ingredients in the region.



Key players in the market include ADM (US), Roquette Frères (France), Ingredion (US), The Scoular Company (US), Axiom Foods, Inc. (US), PURIS (US), Emsland Group (Germany), AGT Food and Ingredients (Canada), Batory Foods (US), Vestkron Milling M/S (Norway), and Dakota Ingredients (US).



