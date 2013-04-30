Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance Market 2012-2016 - Purpose-Built Backup Appliance Industry Share,Size,Trends,Analysis and Forecast to 2016 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance market to grow at a CAGR of 18.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing need for faster data backup and recovery appliances. The Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance market has also been witnessing the increasing focus on effective utilization of storage capacity. However, increasing operational due to lack of expertise could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include EMC Corp., IBM Corp., Symantec Corp., and Hewlett-Packard Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Quantum Corp., Oracle Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Sepaton Inc., ExaGrid Systems Inc., FalconStor Software Inc., and Dell Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



