Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance Market Overview, Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance market to grow at a CAGR of 18.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing need for faster data backup and recovery appliances. The Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance market has also been witnessing the increasing focus on effective utilization of storage capacity. However, increasing operational due to lack of expertise could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include EMC Corp., IBM Corp., Symantec Corp., and Hewlett-Packard Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Quantum Corp., Oracle Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Sepaton Inc., ExaGrid Systems Inc., FalconStor Software Inc., and Dell Inc.



