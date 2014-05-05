Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global PVA Drugs Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About PVA Drugs

Vaginal atrophy is defined as decrease in estrogen production. Less estrogen leads to thinning, drying, and decreased elasticity of the vaginal tissues. PVA is defined as the decrease in estrogen after the menopause. Up to 40 percent of postmenopausal women have symptoms of atrophic vaginitis. In PVA there are symptoms of redness, burning, itching, dryness, irritation, and dyspareunia. HRT, estrogen creams, and other topical preparations are used in the treatment of PVA.

Analysts forecast the Global PVA Drugs market will grow at a CAGR of 7.1 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The Global PVA Drugs market can be divided into two segments: Topical Estrogen and Systemic Estrogen. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various drugs (creams, tablets, and rings) used in the treatment of PVA.

Global PVA Drugs Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global PVA Drugs market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

Actavis plc

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Shionogi & Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Vendors



ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bionovo Inc.

EndoCeutics Inc.

QuatRx Pharmaceutical Co.

PeP-Tonic Medical AB

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Therapeutics MD Inc.

Upsher-Smith Laboratories Inc.

Market Driver

Significant Unmet Need.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Challenge

Increasing Number of Patent Expirations.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Trend

Increase in Awareness of PVA.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Actavis plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Shionogi & Co. Ltd., ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bionovo Inc., EndoCeutics Inc., QuatRx Pharmaceutical Co., PeP-Tonic Medical AB, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Therapeutics MD Inc., Upsher-Smith Laboratories Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153532/global-pva-drugs-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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