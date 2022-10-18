Global PVDF Lithium Ion Batteries Binders Market Supposed to Reach US$ 4886.4 Mn by 2028 with a CAGR of 22.9%

Los Angeles, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2022 -- The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global PVDF Lithium Ion Batteries Binders market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global PVDF Lithium Ion Batteries Binders market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global PVDF Lithium Ion Batteries Binders market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1418 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4886.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Emulsion Polymerization accounting for % of the PVDF Lithium Ion Batteries Binders global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Digital Battery segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.



Global key players of PVDF lithium ion batteries binders include Kureha, Arkema, Solvay, Zhejiang Fluorine Chemical, Sinochem Lantian, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 70%. The key players are mainly located in China, Japan,North America, and Europe. In terms of product, emulsion polymerization is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is power battery, with a share over 77%, followed by digital battery.



Key players profiled in the report on the global PVDF Lithium Ion Batteries Binders Market are:



Solvay S.A.

Zeon Specialty Materials Inc.

Arkema S.A

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

JSR Corporation

Kureha Corporation

APV Engineered Coatings Inc.

FUJIFILM Wako Chemical Corporation

FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN & BLACK STONE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

JSR Micro NV



Global PVDF Lithium Ion Batteries Binders Market by Product Type:



Emulsion Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization



Global PVDF Lithium Ion Batteries Binders Market by Application:



Digital Battery

Energy Storage Battery

Power Battery



Based on chemistry, the polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) segment dominated the global lithium-ion battery binders market in 2020. This can be primarily ascribed to an increase in the demand for polycarbonate in electric vehicles in various end uses, including interior trim, exterior trim, and electronics.PVDF (PVF2 or polyvinylidene fluoride or polyvinylidene difluoride) is a semi-crystalline, high purity thermoplastic fluoropolymer. With service temperatures up to 150°C, PVDF displays good combination of properties such as exceptional chemical resistance, high mechanical strength, and piezoelectric and pyroelectric properties. It has a highly desirable insolubility.



In terms of value, the automotive & transportation end-use segment is estimated to dominate the global lithium-ion battery binders market during the forecast period. Increase in demand for lithium-ion battery binders in consumer electronics and energy storage system is anticipated to drive the segment in the near future. Electric vehicles are an innovation in the transportation history that primarily utilize one or several motors powered by fuel cell, battery, solar panels, or generators, which are installed in the vehicle for propulsions. Lithium-ion battery binders are versatile binders with superior properties, such as high-energy density, high efficiency, relatively light weight, and portability. The energy storage system segment is likely to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period.



