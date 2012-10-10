Global QA Consultants Offering Individual QA Programs for Growing Job Markets

Stoke On Trent, Staffordshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Global QA Consultants announced the inclusion of three QA programs for individuals to their corporate portfolio. According to John Thompson, spokesperson for Global QA, "We are now offering certification programs for software testing that will allow professionals to obtain the specialized knowledge needed and be able to close the gap between empirical and studied skills. The courses offer a fundamental level for professionals willing to attain basic understanding on software testing. It goes from the introduction of software testing, through some important principles, testing concepts, test types, deliverables, and techniques"



According to recent projections, the job outlook projections for Quality Assurance management positions are on the rise. Says Thompson, "We have identified the three fastest growing segments of the job market, engineering, business management and architecture and are now offering theoretical and practical content, so that knowledge can be acquired and applied. That's the real difference between us and other companies. Global QA differentiates from other education or certification providers because all our programs are practical."



Recognizing the need for bi-lingual courses, Thompson noted that all of their courses are now available in both English and Spanish. "Our courses are global because the methodologies developed can be applied disregarding language, culture, or geography. These are world-wide certifications."



Additionally, he added "All of our contents were created by experts sharing their knowledge and experiences. We are confident our courses will prepare students for their fields like no other company can do." He continues, "Our certifications are practical so that the gained knowledge can really be applied in your day to day work. Otherwise, what good is it?" Thompson has reason for confidence, as their models have been applied in several projects with high success. "Global QA certifications are the most practical and useful available in the market. They were created so that they can be applied in the day to day activities of a QA professional.



Anxious to improve on past success, Thompson says, "Global QA is always looking for innovation and this is reflected in our programs which are continually seeking to break current paradigms in software testing, and are distinguished by their high flexibility and adaptability to several areas within the Quality Assurance world. Our inclusion of individual courses is already proving to be successful and we anticipate more students in the coming days.



