Global Quantum Dot and Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Market 2013 to 2019 - Quantum Dot and Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Industry Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, Nanotechnology, 2013 to 2019 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- WinterGreen Research announces that it has published a new study Quantum Dot and Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. The 2013 study has 221 pages, 80 tables and figures. Quantum dots will cascade into the marketplace. They offer lower cost, longer life, and brighter lighting.



According to Susan Eustis, “The commercialization of quantum dots using kilogram quantity mass production is a game-changer. High quality, high quantity and lowest price quantum dots increase product quality in every industry. The rate of change means speeded products cycles are evolving.”



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/165238



Once manufacturers learn to integrate higher efficiency luminescent quantum dots into their products, each vendor will need to follow or dramatically lose market share. This level of change brought by quantum dot and quantum dot displays (QLED) represents a new paradigm that will create new industries, products and jobs in science and industry. The list of possible quantum dot applications is ever expanding. New applications are waiting for the availability of more evolved quantum dots.



Quantum Dot LED (QLED) commercial focus has remained on key optical applications: Optical component lasers are emerging as a significant market. LED backlighting for LCD displays, LED general lighting, and solar power quantum dots are beginning to reach the market. Vendors continue to evaluate other applications.



Quantum dots QDs are minute particles or nano-particles in the range of 2 nm to 10 nm diameter. Quantum dots are tiny bits of semiconductor crystals with optical properties that are determined by their material composition. Their size is small to the nanoparticle level. They are made through a synthesis process. QD Vision synthesizes these materials in solution, and formulates them into inks and films. Quantum Dot LEDs (QLED) enable performance and cost benefits.



The quantum dot cannot be seen with the naked eye, because it is an extremely tiny semiconductor nanocrystal. The nanocrystal is a particle having a particle size of less than 10 nanometers. QDs have great potential as light-emitting materials for next-generation displays with highly saturated colors because of high quantum efficiency, sharp spectral resolution, and easy wavelength tenability. Because QDs convert light to current, QDs have uses in other applications, including solar cells, photo detectors, and image sensors.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/quantum-dot-and-quantum-dot-display-qled-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-nanotechnology-2013-to-2019



QLED displays are anticipated to be more efficient than LCDs and OLEDs. They are cheaper to make. Samsung estimates that they cost less than half of what it costs to make LCDs or OLED panels. QLED quantum dot display is better than OLED. It is brighter, cheaper, and saves more energy. Energy-savings is a strong feature. Its power consumption is 1/5 to 1/10 of the LCD's Samsung offers now. Manufacturing costs of a display are less than half of OLED or LCD. It has a significantly longer life than the OLED.



QLED quantum dot display uses active matrix to control the opening and closing of the pixels of each color. Quantum dots have to use a thin film transistor. Emission from quantum dots is due to light or electrical stimulation. The quantum dots are able to produce different colors depending on the quantum shape and size used in the production of materials.



Dow Electronic Materials, a business unit of The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW) and Nanoco Group plc (AIM: NANO) have a global licensing agreement for Nanoco's cadmium-free quantum dot technology. Under the terms of the agreement, Dow Electronic Materials will have exclusive worldwide rights for the sale, marketing and manufacture of Nanoco's cadmium-free quantum dots for use in electronic displays.\



Market Participants



Evident Technologies

InVisage

LG Display

Nanoco Technologies

Nanoco Group / Dow Chemical

Company (NYSE: DOW)

Nanoco / Tokyo Electron

NanoAxis

N-N Labs

Nexxus Lighting

Quantum Materials Corp

Samsung

Sigma-A



Latest Reports:



Touch Panel Transparent Conductive Film: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, Nanotechnology, 2013 to 2019

Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/163923



WinterGreen Research announces that it has a new study on Transparent conductive film Market Shares and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013-2018. Transparent conductive film improves electronic device usability. The ability to navigate using touch screens improves the usefulness of all electronic devices, paving the way of a spurt of innovation and new applications.



Transparent conductive film enables features of smart phones and electronics applications. Devices are evolving in response in part to the characteristics of the transparent conductive film that is used in the user interface. Products support collaboration. Solutions are competitive.



IBM Software Innovation: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019

Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164152



WinterGreen Research announces that it has published a new study IBM Software Innovation Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. The 2013 study has 460 pages, 193 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the enterprise seeks to develop new products in response to changing technology and changing market conditions.



IBM concentrates on building end to end systems that are able to adapt of market changes. While this may make the IBM product set seem overly heavy in the short run, in the long run, this is of enormous value to clients as proved by the company market leading position in innovation software.



Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://chinamarketreports.blogspot.com/