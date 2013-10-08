Global Quantum Dots Market Poised of $7480.25 Million by 2022

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- According to a new market research report, “Quantum Dots (QD) Market - Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2022)” published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), the total market for Quantum dots is expected to reach $7480.25 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 55.2% from 2012 to 2022.



Browse 70 tables and in-depth TOC on “Quantum Dots (QD) Market - Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2022)”.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/quantum-dots-qd-market-694.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



Quantum Dots (QD) is the most advanced area of “semiconductor nanoparticles”, which is undergoing massive research. QDs are semiconductor nanoparticles, and, as the name suggests, have size from 2 nm to 10 nm. Due to their miniature property; they are highly versatile and flexible. The uniqueness of QD material lays in the fact that its power intensity depends on the input source and size of QD. There are several ways to confine excitons in semiconductors, resulting in different methods to produce quantum dots. In general, quantum wires, wells, and dots are grown by advanced epitaxial techniques in nanocrystals produced by chemical methods or by ion implantation, or in nanodevices made by state-of-the-art lithographic techniques.



In the present scenario of QD technology market, Healthcare is the only industry, which has gained significant market share. Healthcare needs high precision in tissue labeling, cancer therapy, tumor detection, etc. and QD-based devices work for the same.



Lighting industry is huge; and after the introduction of efficient lighting like LED, this industry has taken a huge leap. LED lighting and fixtures market is growing by leaps and bounds since the last few years and expected to expand further. Now companies are looking for the alternate technology for LED lighting. QD lighting will fulfill the need; it is highly efficient and cost-effective. QD Vision has collaborated with Nexxus Lighting to launch its first QD LED light, and soon it will capture the market. Likewise, the company is also working on QD display.



QD technology will play a crucial role in solar energy-oriented industry as well. Researchers have developed QD-based solar cell, which is 50% as efficient as conventional solar cell. University of Toronto has achieved an efficiency of 4.2% conversion with solar cell based on colloidal QDs (CQD). Researchers are also working on QD-based paint that can be applied to panels or walls to capture solar energy.



Global Quantum Dots Market for technology-products and applications is expected to reach $7480.25 million by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 55.2% from 2012 to 2022. Americas are holding a leadership position in QD technology market on the whole; followed by Europe and APAC. In the market of ROW, Middle East and Africa are the largest contributors.



Browse Related Reports:

Industrial Controls & Factory Automation Market : Global Forecast & Analysis Till 2016

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/factory-industrial-automation-sme-smb-market-541.html



Global Smart Homes Market (2010 – 2015)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-homes-and-assisted-living-advanced-technologie-and-global-market-121.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304,Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog:http://www.mnmblog.org

Connect with us on LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets