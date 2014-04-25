Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Racing Tire Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Tires are manufactured using raw materials such as natural or synthetic rubber including styrene-butadiene rubber and poly-butadiene rubber, nylon tire cord fabric, and carbon black. Racing tires are customized, high-cost, high-quality tires that are used only for racing vehicles. These tires are designed to deliver improved speed so they have to undergo various quality, durability, and speed tests. These vehicles are driven at extreme speeds so racing tires are designed to provide improved road grip and safety as well as enhance speed.



Analysts forecast the Global Racing Tire market will grow at a CAGR of 8.6 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Racing Tire market for the period 2014-2018. The market considers the revenue generated from the sales of tires used only for racing. It presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top five vendors in the market. It discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



Global Racing Tire Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Americas



- EMEA



- APAC



Key Vendors



- Bridgestone Corp.



- Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA



- Continental AG



- Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.



- Pirelli & C. SpA



Other Prominent Vendors







- Alliance Tire Group



- Apollo Tires Ltd.



- Cooper Tire and Rubber Co.



- Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co. Ltd.



- Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.



- Kumho Tire Co.



- Maxxis International GmbH



- McCreary Tire and Rubber Co.



- Nokian Tires plc



- Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.



- Toyo Tire & Rubber Co.



- Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.



Market Driver



- Growing Popularity of Diverse Varieties of Racing.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Market Challenge



- Market Is Focused on Limited Range of End-users.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Market Trend



- Increased Usage of Multi-zone Tread.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153203/global-racing-tire-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###