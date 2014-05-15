Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Radar Level Transmitter Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Level measurement refers to the instrumentation technique used to identify the height of fluid or solid within a vessel. The level measurement of fluid is commonly termed tank gauging. Level measurements can be either contact based or non-contact based. Contact-based level measurement can be done mainly by using devices such as magnetostrictive sensors, vibratory probes, hydrostatics, and magnetic floats. Non-contact level measurement can be primarily done by using ultrasonic, radar, laser, and optical devices.



Analysts forecast the Global Radar Level Transmitter market will grow at a CAGR of 9.09 percent over the period 2013-2018.



The Global Radar Level Transmitters market can be divided into two segments based on application: ITG and Process Level. These are the major types of application for radar level transmitters.



Global Radar Level Transmitter Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Radar Level Transmitter market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



Americas



EMEA



APAC



Key Vendors



ABB Ltd.



Emerson Electric Co.



Siemens AG



Other Prominent Vendors



Endress+Hauser Holding AG



Invensys plc



Magnetrol International Inc.



VEGA Grieshaber KG



Yokogawa Electric Corp.



Key Market Driver



Increasing CAPEX by the Energy Sector.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



Focus on After-Sales Technical Services.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



Adoption of Non-contact Level Transmitters.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/155094/global-radar-level-transmitter-market-2014-2018.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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