Global Radiation Cured Products Market: Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- The demand for radiation cured products (RCP) is mainly prompted by growing demand for environment friendly applications and the growing wood coatings market. Asia Pacific dominates the global market for radiation cured products. This report by Transparency Market Research analyses, estimates and forecasts the radiation cured products demand on a global and regional level for a six year period from 2013 to 2019, both in terms of volume and revenue. The study also provides information on restraints, drivers and opportunities along with the impact on the overall market for the forecast period. The report segments the market based on application and region and offers estimates and forecast of the RCP market for each segment.



The study analyses the product value chain beginning with feed stock material up to end-use. In addition it also evaluates the market based on Porter’s five forces model that analyses the degree of competition in the market by considering factors such as the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threat from substitute products and new entrants. The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the RCP market including company market share analysis and the profile of key market participants.



In this study the RCP market is segmented based on their type, application and geography. The demand of each product type and application of RCP in terms of volume and revenue for each region is forecasted in this report for the period from 2013 to 2019.



The RCP market is segmented based on application types as coatings, inks and adhesives; and based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The demand of each application type of RCP in terms of both revenue and consumption for each of these regions is forecasted in this report for the period 2013 to 2019.



Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in this report include Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Bayer MaterialScience, Cytech Industries, and DIC Corporation among others.These companies are profiled in detail covering features such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments.