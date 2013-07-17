Global Radio Frequency Components Market Research Report Till 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components market to grow at a CAGR of 12.5 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing government regulatory norms. The Global Radio Frequency Components market has also been witnessing rapid technological advancement. However, the production of RF components requires considerable investment from vendors and this could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-radio-frequency-components-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Radio Frequency Components Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Radio Frequency Components market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Avago Technologies Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., TriQuint Semiconductor Inc., and RF Micro Devices Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Epson Toyocom, Vectron International, Tektronix, Inc.., ANADIGICS Inc., WIN Semiconductors Corp., and Mitsubishi Electric Corp.



Browse All Latest Reports@ http://www.researchmoz.us/latest-report.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/