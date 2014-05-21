Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Radio Frequency Filters Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

RF filters are designed to limit the signals in the megahertz to gigahertz frequency ranges that are received and transmitted by broadcast radio, television, and wireless communication devices such as mobile phones and tablets. RF filters helps to select the information that will be processed and signals that are developed. These filters are technologically advanced and compatible with 3G and 4G technologies. Depending on the application requirements, RF filters can be designed to work on various frequency bands. RF filters are extremely compact in size and can fit easily inside mobile phones and other wireless communication devices. The major types of RF filters that are used across the industry are BAW and SAW filters.



Analysts forecast the Global Radio Frequency Filters market will grow at a CAGR of 14.99 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The Global Radio Frequency Filters market can be divided into four segments based on application into GPS Devices, Mobile Phones, Tablets, and Others.



Global Radio Frequency Filters Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, the Americas, the EMEA region, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Radio Frequency Filters market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



APAC



Americas



EMEA



ROW



Key Vendors



Avago Technologies Ltd.



Epcos AG



Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.



TriQuint Semiconductor Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors



ams AG



Anadigics Inc.



Hittite Microwave Corp.



M/A-COM Technology Solutions Inc.



RF Micro Devices Inc.



Skyworks Solutions Inc.



Key Market Driver



Robust Growth in Wireless Consumer Devices.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



Cyclical Nature of Semiconductor Industry.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



Deployment of Next-generation LTE Wireless Networks.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/155922/global-radio-frequency-filters-market-2014-2018.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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