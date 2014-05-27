Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Radio Frequency Filters Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.RF filters are designed to limit the signals in the megahertz to gigahertz frequency ranges that are received and transmitted by broadcast radio, television, and wireless communication devices such as mobile phones and tablets. RF filters helps to select the information that will be processed and signals that are developed. These filters are technologically advanced and compatible with 3G and 4G technologies. Depending on the application requirements, RF filters can be designed to work on various frequency bands. RF filters are extremely compact in size and can fit easily inside mobile phones and other wireless communication devices. The major types of RF filters that are used across the industry are BAW and SAW filters.



Analysts forecast the Global Radio Frequency Filters market will grow at a CAGR of 14.99 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Global Radio Frequency Filters market can be divided into four segments based on application into GPS Devices, Mobile Phones, Tablets, and Others.



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Global Radio Frequency Filters Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, the Americas, the EMEA region, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Radio Frequency Filters market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- APAC

- Americas

- EMEA

- ROW



Key Vendors



- Avago Technologies Ltd.

- Epcos AG

- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

- TriQuint Semiconductor Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors

- ams AG

- Anadigics Inc.

- Hittite Microwave Corp.

- M/A-COM Technology Solutions Inc.

- RF Micro Devices Inc.

- Skyworks Solutions Inc.



Key Market Driver

- Robust Growth in Wireless Consumer Devices.



Key Market Challenge

- Cyclical Nature of Semiconductor Industry.



Key Market Trend

- Deployment of Next-generation LTE Wireless Networks.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?