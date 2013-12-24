Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Global Radio Pharmaceutical market to grow at a CAGR of 18.39 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing aging population. The Global Radio Pharmaceutical market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for radiopharmaceuticals. However, the short half-life could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

TechNavio's report, the Global Radio Pharmaceutical Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Radio Pharmaceutical market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Cardinal Health Inc., Covidien plc, Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., and IBA Molecular Inc.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-radiopharmaceutical-market-2012-2016



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Advanced Medical Isotope Corp., Advanced Accelerator Applications SA, Algeta ASA, Bio-Nucleonics Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Monrol Nuclear Products Inc., Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals Inc., Nordion Inc., Novelos Therapeutics Inc., NTP Radioisotopes (Pty) Ltd., Positron Corp., and Siemens Healthcare.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

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Table Of Contents



01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

02.1 Market Overview

02.2 Product Offerings

03. Market Research Methodology

03.1 Market Research Process

03.2 Research Design

03.3 Research Methodology

04. List of Abbreviations

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.2 Market Size and Forecast

06.3 Five Forces Analysis



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07. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation by Application

07.1 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market

07.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.2 Global Therapeutics Radiopharmaceuticals Market

07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

08. Geographical Segmentation

09. Key Leading Countries

09.1 US

09.2 Germany

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Trends and their Impact

17. Vendor Landscape

17.1 Competitive Scenario

17.1.1 Key News

17.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.2 Market Share Analysis 2012

17.3 Other Prominent Vendors

18. Key Vendor Analysis

18.1 Covidien plc

18.1.1 Business Overview

18.1.2 Business Segmentation

18.1.3 Key Information

18.1.4 SWOT Analysis

18.2 Cardinal Health Inc.

18.2.1 Business Overview

18.2.2 Business Segmentation

18.2.3 Key Information

SWOT Analysis

18.3 IBA Molecular Inc.

18.3.1 Business Overview

18.3.2 Business Segmentation

18.3.3 Key Information

18.3.4 SWOT Analysis

18.4 Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

18.4.1 Business Overview

18.4.2 Key Information

18.4.3 SWOT Analysis



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19. Other Reports in this Series



List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2012-2016 (US $ billion)

Exhibit 3: Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation by Application

Exhibit 4: Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation Based on Application 2012

Exhibit 5: Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation Based on Application 2016

Exhibit 6: Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 7: Global Therapeutics Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 8: Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 9: Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Vendor Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 10: Business Segmentation of Covidien plc

Exhibit 11: Business Segmentation of Cardinal Healthcare Inc.

Exhibit 12: Business Segmentation of IBA Molecular Inc.



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Present & Pipeline Drugs Studied in this Report



1. Namenda

2. Ebixa

3. Axura

4. Aricept

5. Nootropil

6. Exelon

7. Memary

8. Solanezumab

9. LuAe58054

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(Chapter 1): Executive Summary



(Chapter 2): This Chapter is divided into 2 parts



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B. Unmet Alzheimer’s Disease Drug Market & Forecast (Market Potential) data available from 2010 to 2018. (Unmet market is the potential market which could have been achieved if right drug have been introduced in the market)



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