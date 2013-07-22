Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market for Pain Management Is Expected to Reach USD 1.0 Billion Globally in 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Market Research Reports : Transparency Market Research published new market report "Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market for Pain Management- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the global radiofrequency ablation devices market for pain management was valued at USD 296.6 million in 2011, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2012 to 2018, to reach an estimated value of USD 1,027.6 million in 2018.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/radiofrequency-ablation-devices.html



Radiofrequency ablation is a minimally invasive surgical procedure involving temperature controlled destruction of dysfunctional or cancerous tissues. Use of this technology for pain management refers to heat destruction of nerves conducting pain impulses, to relieve the patient of chronic pain. The market for RF ablation devices for pain management application is expected to record a high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand of minimally invasive surgeries, high efficacy and short duration of the procedure.



The disposables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2011 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This was followed by the capital equipment segment and the reusables segment in 2011. Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share in 2011, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region from 2012 o 2018 at a CAGR of 20.6%.



This market is dominated by a few major players, namely, Cosman Medical, Integra-Radionics, Kimberly Clark-Baylis, NeuroTherm and Stryker Corporation. Of these, Kimberly-Clark accounted for the largest market share in 2011, followed by NueroTherm.



The global radiofrequency ablation devices market for pain management is segmented into the following categories:



Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market, by Applications

- Surgical Oncology

- Cardiology and Cardiac Rhythm Management

- Pain Management

- Gynecology

- Hypertension

- Cosmetology



Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market for Pain Management, by Product Types

- Capital Equipment

RF Generators

- Reusables

RF Probes

RF Electrodes

- Disposables

RF Cannulae

RF Needles

RF Single-Use Probes

RF Single-Use Electrodes



Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market for Pain Management, by Geography

- North America

United States

Canada

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



Blogs :

http://medicaldevicesnews.wordpress.com/



http://medicalcaremarketnews.wordpress.com/



http://rahul28febblog.wordpress.com/



About Transparency Market Research is

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact US :



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700 Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030 USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com