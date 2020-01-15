Global Radiology Information Systems Market Professional Survey Report 2019, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process, and Cost Structure Analysis

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2020 -- The report on Radiology Information Systems Market (Type - Integrated Radiology Information Systems and Standalone Radiology Information Systems; Component - Services, Software, and Hardware; Deployment Mode - Web-based, On-premise, and Cloud-based; End User - Hospitals, Office-based Physicians, Emergency Healthcare Service Providers, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2024. According to the report the global radiology information systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024



Get Free Sample Pages of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1957



Asia-Pacific to influence the Global Radiology Information System Market Through 2018-2024



Geographically, North America holds the largest market share, due to the well-established healthcare system in the region. Additionally, higher adoption of healthcare information technologies and the continuous increase in the number of chronic diseases are helping to grow this market in the North America region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the area with maximum growth potential due to the focus of key players in the emerging economies and improving healthcare infrastructure.



Growth in the Elderly Population and Subsequent Rise in the Number of Chronic Ailments



Globally, the elderly population is growing rapidly, which has led to an increase in chronic diseases. Moreover, there is a growing demand for diagnostic services including medical imaging services. Therefore, there is a huge demand for healthcare solutions and services that is economical, rapid, and reliable. In addition, integration of information technology in healthcare is on the rapid increase because of many advantages such as real-time communication between patient and doctor, easy access to health-related information, rapid diagnosis of disease, and many others. Therefore, the integration of information technology is helping to boost this market.



Growing Adoption of Cloud Technology Related Services in the Medical Sector



The radiology information system is one of the important components of an electronic health record system. Every day electronic health records numerous data such as patient-related data and image data and therefore, it is difficult to store the bulk data on the local storage devices, as there is a chance of losing essential data or mess up of data. Moreover, it is difficult to share the bulk amount of data via offline mode. Hence, adoption of cloud technology in the radiology information system became necessary because it allows easy sharing and storage of big data. According to the Cisco-funded survey related to the acceptance of cloud-based healthcare IT services shows that around three fourth of patients prefer cloud-based medical record for further processing. Additionally, it is easy to transfer to another part of the world for better advice from best medical doctors. Therefore, the growing demand for cloud-based technology is helping to grow this market.



Radiology Information Systems Market: Segmentation



The report on global radiology information systems market covers segments such as type, component, deployment mode, and end user. On the basis of type, the global radiology information systems market is categorized into integrated radiology information systems and standalone radiology information systems. On the basis of component, the global radiology information systems market is categorized into services, software, and hardware. On the basis of deployment mode, the global radiology information systems market is categorized into web-based, on-premise, and cloud-based. On the basis of the end user, the global radiology information systems market is categorized into hospitals, office-based physicians, emergency healthcare service providers, and others.



Radiology Information Systems Market: Competitive Landscapes



The report provides profiles of the companies in the global radiology information systems market such as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc, Cerner Corporation, Medinformatix, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, and Siemens Healthcare.



Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Company Mentioned in this Premium Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-radiology-information-systems-market



About Infinium Global research

The Infinium Global research comprises of a team of well-experienced analysts who have qualified in generating incisive reports. The breast reconstruction market report offers trends, opportunities, challenges, market size, and forecast for major geographical regions and key countries. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the breast reconstruction market.