Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2011 - 2017:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Radiopharmaceutical is also known as radioactive pharmaceuticals and is one of the growing segment in the healthcare vertical. It is a drug containing radioactive material into it. Radiopharmaceutical is a nuclear medication used as a tracer to diagnose and treat various cancer, tumors and other diseases. Many radiopharmaceutical use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) that has many useful properties of gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.



Radiopharmaceutical is majorly used to diagnose diseases such as- cancer, tumors, biliary track blockage, bone diseases, bone marrow diseases, brain diseases, colorectal disease, disorders of iron metabolism and absorption, heart disease, heart muscle damage (infarct), impaired flow of cerebrospinal fluid in brain, kidney diseases, liver diseases, lung diseases, parathyroid diseases; parathyroid cancer, pernicious anemia; improper absorption of vitamin B12 from intestines, red blood cell diseases, salivary gland diseases, spleen diseases, stomach and intestinal bleeding, stomach problems, tear duct blockage, thyroid diseases; thyroid cancer and urinary bladder diseases.



This may be given to the patient in a number of ways, for e.g. they may be given through mouth, through injections or it may be placed into the patient’s eye or into bladder. It is a small treatment, which includes use of simple substances containing radioactive isotopes. These radioactive agents are taken up in the cancerous area to destroy the affected tissues. It works effectively by targeting the areas in the body where the cancer is present. Individual are suggested to undertake Radiopharmaceuticals only by direct supervision of a doctor.



Some of the top radiopharmaceutical companies in the healthcare market are WuXi AppTec, Inc., IsoTherapeutics Group, LLC, Positron Corporation, Medi Radiopharma LTD, BioNucleonics, Avid Radiopharmaceuticals, Cardinal Health, Eckert & Ziegler, Syncom, Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems, Mayo Clinic and others.



The report analyses the global scenario of Radiopharmaceuticals Market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the Radiopharmaceuticals Market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market.



