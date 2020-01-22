Global Raisins Market-Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth Forecast: 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- The report on "Raisins Market (Product Type - Natural Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black Currant, and Other Product Types; Source - Organic, and Conventional; End User - Food Industry, Food Service Providers, and Households): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global raisins market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Raisins Market: Industry Insight



Raisin is a dry grape, is filled with several essential minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. Several clinical studies have found that regular consumption of the raisin helps to reduce the blood pressure and cholesterol level in the body. Further, raisin provides a perfect amount of sweetness for the taste bud, without any added sugar to it. Additionally, this dry fruit is full of fiber, iron, potassium, and other essential nutrients, which is helpful for the proper growth and maintenance of the body. This dry fruit does not contain saturated fat, cholesterol, and gluten ingredient, hence it is more beneficial to diabetic patients.



Growing Awareness About Several Health Benefits of Raisins is Helping to Grow the Demand of the Raisins Market



The growing awareness about several health benefits of raisins is helping to grow the demand for the raisin around the world. Raisin is a good source to reduce blood deficiency in the body since raisin contains a high amount of iron, vitamin B complex, which are essential for the formation of the new blood. Further, the presence of copper in the raisins helps in the rapid formation of red blood cells. It is a rich source of antioxidants elements as polyphenolic phytonutrients and catechins, which help to retard the aging of the skin and fight against the free radicals inside the body.



The presence of calcium inside the raisins helps to strengthen bone formation. It is a good source to prevent osteoporosis among women. Its potassium content helps to strengthen the bone formation and growth and lower the chances of osteoporosis in women and men. Additionally, In the bakery industry, the raisins are used to provide different types of flavor, color, and texture to a wide variety of products. Further, its natural sweetness helps to reduce the sugar level in the formulation, and its excellent water-binding property helps to maintain the moisture level in the bakery product for a longer period. Nowadays, the raisins are getting more new applications in the foodservice business and food processing industry, which is helping to grow the demand of raisins at a good rate in the near future.



Raisins Industry: Segmentations



The Raisins market is segmented on the basis of the product type, source, and end-user. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include natural seedless, golden seedless, black currant, and other product types. On the basis of source, the sub-markets include organic and conventional. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include the food industry, food service providers, and households.



Raisins Market: Competitive Landscape



The global raisins market is highly competitive. The prominent players operating in the global raisins market are Montagu Dried Fruit & Nuts (Pty) Ltd, JAB Dried Fruit, NationalRaisin Company, Lion Raisins, Inc., Dole Food Company, Inc., Traina Foods, Maple Syrup Producers' Cooperative, Sunsweet Growers Incorporated, Kiantama Oy, and Decas Cranberry Products Inc. among others. Additionally, there are numerous players doing well in their respective captured markets.



North America Holds A Large Share of the Market



Regionally, the global raisins market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America holds a large share of the market, owing to the presence of several food processing companies and the presence of a large number of the consumer for raisins product. Europe is the second-largest market for raisins. The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand of the raisins in the bakery industry.



